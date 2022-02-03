Tennis: ‘Fedal’ comeback on the cards as Federer, Nadal sign up for Laver Cup

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tennis fans could see Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer team up one more time after Laver Cup organisers announced on Thursday that the duo will be part of Team Europe’s title defence against Team World this year.

Nadal created history on Sunday by defeating Russian Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final to claim a men’s record 21st major title and move one ahead of Federer and Novak Djokovic, who were both missing in Mebourne.

The Spaniard, who has twice played at the Laver Cup, paired up with Federer for their first and only doubles match together at the inaugural edition of the event in Prague in 2017.

“I suggested to Roger we should play doubles together in London and he seems keen, so now we just need to persuade our captain Bjorn (Borg),” said Nadal.

“Roger has been a huge part of my career, a big rival and also a true friend.

“To be part of Team Europe together is great and if we’re able to possibly share the court one more time as a doubles pairing then this would be a truly special experience for us both at this stage in our careers.”

via Reuters