Tens of thousands protest against Covid-19 health rules in Brussels

Thousands of people took to the streets in Brussels on Sunday to protest against the Belgian authorities’ health measures.

There were several tens of thousands of demonstrators in central Brussels, according to initial estimates, a police spokesperson told dpa.

Six people were arrested before the rally began for the possession of dangerous or prohibited objects, the spokesperson said.

Those at the rally held German, French and Polish flags, among others. Many failed to wear protective face masks.

Protesters also held signs showing their opposition to vaccines against Covid-19 and calling to “protect” children. The demonstration was organized by several European groups, according to Belga news agency.

BELGA/DPA

Photo Rioters erect burning barricades for clashes with police after a protest against European anti-coronavirus measures, in Brussels, Belgium, 23 January 2022. Tens of thousands of people were expected to a protest against the way the EU governments imposed ‘disproportionate measures that violate human rights’, as organiser ‘Europeans United’ puts it, to curb the Omicron variant wave of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ