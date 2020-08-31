‘Terrorism’ case aboard Ryanair flight at Stansted was false alarm

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A ‘terrorism’ case that saw an Italian and a Kuwaiti arrested at Stansted Airport Sunday proved to be a false alarm and the pair were released with apologies on Monday.

A “potential” terror threat was reported aboard a Ryanair flight from Vienna and the two men were arrested once they landed at the airport northeast of London. British anti-terrrorism police said the alarm raised by the crew of the plane, which was escorted down by two RAI Typhoons, had turned out to to be “groundless”.

Sky News reported that on Sunday, Essex Police said in a statement: “Counter Terrorism Policing officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit have this evening (Sunday) detained two men under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act (2000). An RAF spokesperson said: “Typhoon fighter aircraft from RAF Coningsby were launched this evening (Sunday) to intercept a civilian aircraft. The aircraft was escorted safely to Stansted.”

Ryanair added: “The crew of a Ryanair flight from Vienna to London Stansted this evening (30 Aug) were alerted of a potential security threat on board. “In line with procedures, the captain informed UK authorities and continued to London Stansted, where the aircraft landed normally and taxied to a remote stand where passengers disembarked safely.

An allegedly suspicious object found in one of he plane’s toilets was found to have been innocuous. The Italian 48-year old, and the 34-year-old Kuwaiti, were released without charge, police said.

ANSA / Sky News

