Tesla to recall over 1.1 mln foreign and China-made cars

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) – Tesla Inc will recall a total of 1,104,622 vehicles, both imported and China-made ones, China’s market regulator said on Friday.

The models to be recalled include imported Model S, Model X, Model 3 as well as China-produced Model 3 and Model Y, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.

The recall effective May 29 was filed by the U.S. electric vehicle giant in accordance with China’s management rules for deficient vehicle recall, the statement said.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first