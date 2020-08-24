Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
CD eNews, News, Russia

Tests on Russian opposition politician indicate poisoning – Hospital

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Charite university hospital treating Alexei Navalny in Berlin says early tests suggest the Russian opposition figure was poisoned by a toxin. It described his condition as serious, but with no acute danger of death.

The Charité hospital said in a statement Monday that the team of doctors who have been examining Navalny since he was admitted Saturday have found the presence of “cholinesterase inhibitors” in his system.

Cholinesterase inhibitors are a broad range of substances that are found in several drugs, but also pesticides and nerve agents. Doctors at Charite say at the moment the specific substance Navalny was exposed to is not yet known.

The hospital says “the patient is in an intensive care unit and is still in an induced coma. His health is serious but there is currently no acute danger to his life.”

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: