Thai tourism group sees 12-16 mln foreign visitors this year

BANGKOK, June 30 (Reuters) – Foreign visitors to Thailand are expected to number between 12 million and 16 million this year following the country’s full reopening, a private tourism group said on Thursday.

Tourism business sentiment in the second quarter hit the highest level in six quarters, Chamnan Srisawat, president of the Tourism Council of Thailand, told a news conference. The government predicts 9-10 million foreign tourists in 2022.

(Reporting by Satawasin StaporncharnchaiWriting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)