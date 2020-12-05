Thailand commemorates the late Thai King Bhumibol

Reading Time: < 1 minute
A large portrait of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej is displayed outside the Grand Palace before the start of a candle-light ceremony in remembrance to commemorate His Majesty’s birthday anniversary and also marking the National Father’s Day, at Sanam Luang ceremonial ground in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 December 2020.
King Bhumibol died at the age of 88 on 13 October 2016 after 70 years on the throne.
Thai well-wishers holding portraits of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej arrive for a candle light ceremony in remembrance of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s birthday anniversary and also marking the National Father’s Day, at Sanam Luang ceremonial ground in Bangkok. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
Thai Queen Suthida (L), Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (C, back) and Thai Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana (R) wave at well-wishers as the Royal motorcade carrying the Thai Royal family arrives before the start of a ceremony in remembrance of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s birthday anniversary . EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
Via EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
5th December 2020
Photos from Chiomonte, Piemonte Region, Italy, as snow covers the scenery.
Via EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO
5th December 2020
5th December 2020
Four years after the United States quit UNESCO, the United Nations’ cultural agency, over accusations of anti-Israel bias, diplomats say the Paris-based body has managed to put its house in order, potentially easing the way for Washington’s return.
5th December 2020
Canada has doubled the number of doses of Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine it has on firm order, Procurement Minister Anita Anand said, while the country’s top doctor warned that daily new cases could top 10,000 by January.
5th December 2020
Workers prepare a Christmas tree in the historical building Borsa Valori, in Naples, Italy.
People walk near a Christmas tree in 'Borsa Square' (Piazza Borsa), in Naples.
Via EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO
5th December 2020
Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi emphasised the importance for everyone to be informed on the changes BREXIT will be bringing about.
He was addressing a meeting with the SME Chamber.
5th December 2020
A spacecraft has sent a capsule tumbling towards earth, carrying samples from an asteroid that could contain clues to the origin of the solar system, Japan's space agency has said.
5th December 2020
5th December 2020
Bakers work in the production of the longest chocolate nougat in the world at Cibeles Palace in Madrid, Spain.
5th December 2020
Turkey has entered its first full weekend lockdown since May after coronavirus infections and deaths hit record highs in recent days.
