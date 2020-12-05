Thailand commemorates the late Thai King Bhumibol

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A large portrait of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej is displayed outside the Grand Palace before the start of a candle-light ceremony in remembrance to commemorate His Majesty’s birthday anniversary and also marking the National Father’s Day, at Sanam Luang ceremonial ground in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 December 2020.

King Bhumibol died at the age of 88 on 13 October 2016 after 70 years on the throne.

Thai well-wishers holding portraits of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej arrive for a candle light ceremony in remembrance of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s birthday anniversary and also marking the National Father’s Day, at Sanam Luang ceremonial ground in Bangkok. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai Queen Suthida (L), Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (C, back) and Thai Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana (R) wave at well-wishers as the Royal motorcade carrying the Thai Royal family arrives before the start of a ceremony in remembrance of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s birthday anniversary . EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Via EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

