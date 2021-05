Reading Time: < 1 minute

Thailand on Wednesday recorded its first case of a coronavirus variant first detected in Brazil from an overseas arrival in state quarantine, an official said

“At this time, we have detected the Brazil strain in state quarantine, but it has not been detected in local communities,” Apisamai Srirangsan, a spokeswoman for the coronavirus taskforce, said.

Photo: A monk wears a mask as he walks during the morning rush hour in Bangkok, Thailand. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK