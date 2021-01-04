Thailand records highest number of daily COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A sign reminding people to maintaining social distancing at a park amid the new wave of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Bangkok, Thailand.

Thai authorities recorded 745 new cases with 709 being local infections, making it the highest number of daily infections since the start of the pandemic.

The government has declared stricter measures to curb the new wave of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, ordering nationwide partial business shutdowns for 28 ‘red zones’ provinces including Bangkok and pledged with the public not to travel, as well as to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Via EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

