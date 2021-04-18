Thailand reports the highest number of daily cases since the start of the pandemic

Thailand reported 1,767 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, marking the highest number of daily cases since the start of the pandemic and the sixth record daily tally this week, amid a third wave of infections in the Southeast Asian country.
Two new deaths were reported. The new cases took the total number of infections to 42,352, and 101 fatalities.
Photo: A Thai health official takes a break during a free COVID-19 nasal swab test for at-risk people in a bid to curb the rapid spreading of the pandemic in Bangkok, Thailand. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT