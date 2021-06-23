Thailand suffers record daily deaths

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Thailand has suffered its highest one-day death toll of the pandemic so far, with 51 Covid fatalities confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total toll to 1,744.

The country, grappling with its third and most deadly outbreak, also reported 3,174 new infections, bringing total confirmed cases to 228,539. More than 85% of new cases and deaths came after April this year.

State-run hospitals in Bangkok are on the brink of running out of space for critically ill patients, according to an official, who said there are just 20 intensive care beds left for emergencies.

Thailand, which avoided the worst of the pandemic last year, is battling a third wave of Covid-19, which is the country’s most severe yet and concentrated in the capital Bangkok.

On Wednesday, the country announced 51 new fatalities, the highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic, and 3,174 new infections.

The recent outbreak, which began in April, has placed pressure on Bangkok’s hospitals, which are struggling to accommodate an influx of patients with moderate and severe symptoms, according to Dr Somsak Akksilp, head of the Department of Medical Services.

Despite this, the government has relaxed coronavirus restrictions over recent weeks, easing the bans on massage parlours and clinics, and allowing parks to reopen. In areas such as Bangkok, where rules are the most strict, restaurants are allowed to operate at 50% capacity, but the sale of alcohol is banned. Shopping malls are allowed to open until 9pm.

Thai prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said the country would open fully by mid-October. However, the national vaccination campaign has been slow and hampered by supply shortages. Rougly 3% of the population has been fully vaccinated, while almost 9% have received at least one dose.

Photo: A man walks past a mural by Thai artist Panlert titled ‘Charoenkrung Mixed Culture Party’ as part of the street art exhibit ‘Colour of Charoenkrung’ in Bangkok Thailand. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL