Thailand to resume quarantine waiver for vaccinated arrivals in February

BANGKOK, Jan 20 (Reuters) – Thailand will resume its ‘Test & Go’ quarantine waiver for vaccinated arrivals starting on Feb 1, the country’s coronavirus taskforce said on Thursday.

All arrivals must take a COVID-19 test on arrival and five days later, spokesperson Taweesin Wisanuyothin said at briefing, during which additional “Sandbox” areas were announced, a similar scheme to revive its battered tourism sector, where visitors must stay for one week in a designated location.

Photo – Travelers wearing a protective face masks ride an escalator in the departures hall at Suvarnabhumi international airport in Bangkok, Thailand. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL