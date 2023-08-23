Thailand’s jailed ex-PM Thaksin hospitalised after return from exile

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Thailand’s former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was moved to hospital overnight, officials said on Wednesday, over concern about his heart and high blood pressure on his first night in jail following his historic return from self-exile.

The latest condition of 74-year-old Thaksin, the billionaire founder of the populist juggernaut Pheu Thai, was not clear on Wednesday and his representatives did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

The Corrections Department said in a statement Thaksin had felt chest tightness and high blood pressure and he was referred to Bangkok’s police hospital at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Thaksin made his homecoming on Tuesday and was escorted to jail in dramatic scenes that stole the spotlight from political ally Srettha Thavisin, who was elected prime minister in a parliamentary vote later in the day.

The Pheu Thai Party’s Srettha was confirmed as prime minister having received royal endorsement, a parliament official said on Wednesday.Police said Thaksin was hospitalised because the prison was unable to guarantee he would get the right care.

via Reuters

