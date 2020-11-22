The CDPro journal – Education after the pandemic and digital disruption

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
The shortcomings of one generation are often blamed on education, but the hopefulness in a new generation are, similarly, pinned on education.
Since the creation of nationhood, the education process has always been seen as a social and economic determinant. This issue of CDpro investigates the state of education today as it runs over the double-bump of a pandemic and digital disruption.
The leading articles are by Dr Michelle Attard Tonna and Ms Isabelle Micallef Bonello
Our cover story follows up on the events unfolding in the US since the Presidential Election.