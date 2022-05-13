The Eurovision Song Contest in Turin heads to the final, Malta fails to qualify

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Malta’s Eurovision entrant Emma Muscat has failed to qualify for Saturday’s grand final in Italy.

Emma Muscat from Malta with the song ‘I am what I am’ performs during the Second Semifinal of the 66th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC 2022) in Turin, Italy, 12 May 2022. The international song contest has two semifinals on 10 and 12 May, and a grand final on 14 May 2022. EPA-EFE/Alessandro Di Marco

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra looks set to ride a wave of public sympathy to win the Eurovision Song Contest when performers take to the stage in the Italian city of Turin on Saturday night.

The countries that made it through were: Belgium, Czech Republic, Poland, Finland, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Australia, Sweden, Romania and Serbia.

They will join Ukrainia, currently the bookies’ favourites to win, as well as the Netherlands, Switzerland, Armenia, Iceland, Lithuania, Portugal, Norway, Greece and Moldova from the first semi-final earlier this week.

Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the UK are automatically entered into the final.

Photo: EPA-EFE/Alessandro Di Marco