The Ferrari Roma Spider unveiled

Reading Time: 4 minutes

The Ferrari Roma Spider, the latest model from the Maranello marque, was unveiled this week. This timelessly elegant, high-performance car is a contemporary take on the chic, pleasure-seeking Italian lifestyle of the 1950s and 60s. This spider carries over the proportions, volumes and specifications of the Ferrari Roma’s hugely successful V8 2+ concept, but what makes it so striking is the adoption of a soft top, a solution making a welcome return to the Prancing Horse range on a front-engined car 54 years after the 1969 365 GTS4.

There’s a novel and modern take on the soft-top design that underlines the Ferrari Roma Spider’s exuberant character, with extensive personalisation options that include sophisticated, bespoke fabrics and contrasting stitching. On a functional level, the soft top deploys in just 13.5 seconds and can be actioned at up to 60 km/h. The fact that it is so compact also yields a larger boot and boosts the car’s versatility. A new, patented wind deflector integrated into the backrest of the rear bench can be deployed by a button on the central tunnel, guaranteeing exceptional in-car occupant comfort without taking up any space in the car.

The Ferrari Roma Spider retains the Ferrari Roma’s excellent dynamic characteristics: it boasts a best-in-class weight/power ratio thanks not only to its soft top, but also to its all-aluminium chassis and 620 cv V8 from the engine family that was heralded as the International Engine of the Year on four consecutive occasions. The engine is coupled with Ferrari’s universally-acclaimed 8-speed DCT known for its incredibly fast shift times as well as excellent standards of comfort and mechanical efficiency.

A number of features are designed to make this car superbly versatile, including a category-topping boot size which includes a hatch via the rear seat backrests to allow larger items to be carried, and standard wireless connectivity by Android Auto® and Apple CarPlay® Wi-Fi. Not forgetting, of course, 18-way-adjustable heated ergonomic seats that are also available with an optional neck warmer for colder days.

Designed by the Ferrari Styling Centre headed by Flavio Manzoni, the Ferrari Roma Spider aims to move the “La Nuova Dolce Vita” concept beyond city limits for elegant, carefree driving ‘en plein air’. This 2+ spider boasts a sophisticated fabric soft top, which is designed not just to maintain, but to enhance the flawless proportions of the coupé on which it is based without modifying that car’s elegantly flowing silhouette.

The Ferrari Roma Spider is powered by an engine belonging to the V8 turbo family named “International Engine of the Year” for four consecutive years and also voted “Best Engine of the Last 20 Years” in 2018. The 3,855 cc power unit can punch out 620 cv at 7,500 rpm, the equivalent of 161 cv/l, which it combines with the flexibility of low-end pick-up, thanks to 80% of the torque being available at just 1900 rpm.

FERRARI ROMA SPIDER – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

ENGINE

Type V8 – 90° – twin turbo Total displacement 3855 cc Bore and stroke 86.5 mm x 82 mm Max. power output* 456 kW (620 cv) at 5750–7500 rpm Max. torque 760 Nm at 3000-5750 rpm Max. revs 7500 rpm Compression ratio 9.45:1 Specific power output 161 cv/l

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Length 4656 mm Width 1974 mm Height 1306 mm Wheelbase 2670 mm Front track 1652 mm Rear track 1679 mm Dry weight** 1556 kg Dry/power ratio 2.5 kg/cv Weight distribution 48% ant. / 52% post. Fuel tank capacity 80 litres Boot capacity 255 l

TYRES AND WHEELS

Front 245/35 ZR 20 J8.0 Rear 285/35 ZR 20 J10.0

BRAKES

Front 390 x 34 mm Rear 360 x 32 mm

TRANSMISSION AND GEARBOX

8-speed F1 DCT

ELECTRONIC CONTROLS

EPS, VDC, ABS with EBD, F1-TCS, E-Diff3, SSC 6.0, FDE, SCM-E Frs

PERFORMANCE

Max. speed > 320 km/h 0-100 km/h 3.4 s 0-200 km/h 9.7 s 100-0 km/h 32 m 200-0 km/h 130 m

FUEL CONSUMPTION

Under homologation

CO2 EMISSIONS

Under homologation

