An international survey reveals the ‘crimes’ against Italian food

An international survey has revealed the top 10 crimes against Italian food.

Italian cuisine is the world’s most popular, according to a recent YouGov survey, but what passes for Italian food elsewhere makes many Italians cringe. YouGov polled nearly 20,000 people across 17 countries about which alleged “Italian food crimes” were acceptable or not.

While respondents in Hong Kong and Indonesia thought putting ketchup on pasta was fine, it was numero uno on Italians’ list of culinary abuses.

Completing the list of top ten crimes against Italian food according to the locals polled were: putting pasta in cold water before bringing it to boil, pineapple on pizza, serving pasta as a side, cutting long pasta with a knife, putting cream in a carbonara, adding cheese to a fish dish, rinsing cooked pasta under cold water, drinking cappuccino after a meal, and not adding salt to the water when boiling pasta.

