Maltese and Gozitan families need to be protected from their own government, since the Labour government is protecting criminals, MEP David Casa said.

He was speaking after the European Parliament approved a resolution which called on the Maltese Government to act, mainly to ensure that all those involved in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia are brought to justice.

It also asked that all those cases of corruption and money laundering which Daphne Caruana Galizia revealed, are investigated.

“All the Members who participated in the debate in the European Parliament – except for the four MEPs of the Maltese Labour Party – insisted that the situation in Malta needs to change. In my speech, I made it clear that I will not stop until all those involved in the murder, including those who ordered the murder to take place, are in jail,” David Casa said.

In a resolution, the European Parliament said it was deeply concerned about the latest revelations in the investigations into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, in particular the possible involvement of government ministers and political appointees. It said it acknowledged the progress made in the murder investigations. However, it reiterated that the recent revelations raise new questions about the case and related investigations.

Fellow Maltese Nationalist Party MEP Roberta Metsola said that the resolution makes it clear that the underlying problem is not the people of Malta but the government who, not only has high officials implicated in corruption, money laundering, heists and murders, but it is the same government who protects those involved in such criminal acts.

The two MEPs also spoke about the importance of having a free media, with journalists protected, to be able to investigate corruption, and reveal the truth. “Journalists will only be protected if their work is truly investigated by the institutions, and that those involved in corruption and money laundering cases face justice,” they said.

In a statement, the Labour MEPs said the resolution is “unjust” and paints “a false and twisted picture of the reality of politics and the judiciary in Malta”.

The Labour MEPs said in light of this, their choice was a clear one – to vote against the resolution.

“After the members of the [Labour] delegation voted against the resolution, because it is neither correct, nor balanced or at the right time, they will continue to work hard so that the truth comes out in Europe as well as in Malta,” the statement said.

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

