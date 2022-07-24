The Pope on a historic visit to Canada

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Pope Francis is set to arrive in Canada on Sunday for a six-day tour, marking the first papal visit to the country in 20 years.

The pope is scheduled to travel to Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqaluit, where he will meet with Indigenous leaders and residential school survivors. He is expected to deliver an apology for the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system.

The visit is a historic one to offer a formal apology on Canadian soil for the harms done by Catholic-run residential schools across the country.

Pope Francis, 85, has called the visit a “pilgrimage of penance”, and has said he hopes it will help heal the wrongs done to indigenous people in Canada by the Roman Catholic Church.

A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis meets, in a private audience, a group of representatives of Canada’s First Nations peoples in Vatican City, 01 April 2022. EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT

His itinerary includes stops in the provinces of Alberta and Quebec and the northern territory of Nunavut.

Absent from the Pope’s visit, however, is a stop in British Columbia, where the discovery last summer of evidence of some 200 unmarked graves on the grounds of a former residential school led to nationwide calls for reconciliation.

After departing Rome’s Fiumicino airport at 9 a.m. local time on July 24, Pope Francis is expected to arrive in Edmonton, Alberta at 11:20 a.m. local time, and to receive an official welcome before taking the remainder of the day to rest.

The Pope will be in Canada until Friday.

Sunday, 24 July 2022 ROME – EDMONTON 09:00 Departure by airplane from Rome/Fiumicino International Airport to Edmonton 11:20 Arrival at Edmonton International Airport 11:20 OFFICIAL WELCOME at Edmonton International Airport Monday, 25 July 2022 EDMONTON – MASKWACIS – EDMONTON 10:00 MEETING WITH INDIGENOUS PEOPLES: FIRST NATIONS, MÉTIS AND INUIT at Maskwacis Address of the Holy Father 16:45 MEETING WITH INDIGENOUS PEOPLES AND MEMBERS OF THE PARISH COMMUNITY OF SACRED HEART at Edmonton Address of the Holy Father Tuesday, 26 July 2022 EDMONTON – LAC STE. ANNE – EDMONTON 10:15 HOLY MASS at “Commonwealth Stadium” in Edmonton Homily of the Holy Father 17:00 PARTICIPATION IN THE “LAC STE. ANNE PILGRIMAGE” AND LITURGY OF THE WORD at the “Lac Ste. Anne” Homily of the Holy Father Wednesday, 27 July 2022 EDMONTON – QUÉBEC 09:00 Departure by airplane from Edmonton International Airport to Québec 15:05 Arrival at Québec International Airport 15:40 WELCOME CEREMONY at the Residence of the Governor General of Canada, “Citadelle de Québec” 16:00 COURTESY VISIT TO THE GOVERNOR GENERAL at the “Citadelle de Québec” 16:20 MEETING WITH THE PRIME MINISTER at the “Citadelle de Québec” 16:45 MEETING WITH CIVIL AUTHORITIES, REPRESENTATIVES OF INDIGENOUS PEOPLES AND MEMBERS OF THE DIPLOMATIC CORPS at the “Citadelle de Québec” Address of the Holy Father Thursday, 28 July 2022 QUÉBEC 10:00 HOLY MASS at the National Shrine of Saint Anne de Beaupré Homily of the Holy Father 17:15 VESPERS WITH BISHOPS, PRIESTS, DEACONS, CONSECRATED PERSONS, SEMINARIANS AND PASTORAL WORKERS in the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Québec Homily of the Holy Father Friday, 29 July 2022 QUÉBEC – IQALUIT – ROME 09:00 PRIVATE MEETING WITH THE MEMBERS OF THE SOCIETY OF JESUS in the Archbishop’s Residence in Québec 10:45 MEETING WITH A DELEGATION OF INDIGENOUS PEOPLES IN QUÉBEC in the Archbishop’s Residence in Québec Greetings of the Holy Father 12:45 Departure by airplane from Québec International Airport to Iqaluit 15:50 Arrival at Iqaluit Airport 16:15 PRIVATE MEETING WITH STUDENTS OF THE FORMER RESIDENTIAL SCHOOLS in the primary school in Iqaluit 17:00 MEETING WITH YOUNG PEOPLE AND ELDERS in the primary school square in Iqaluit Address of the Holy Father 18:15 FAREWELL CEREMONY at Iqaluit Airport 18:45 Departure by airplane from Iqaluit Airport to Rome Saturday, 30 July 2022 ROME 07:50 Arrival at Rome/Fiumicino International Airport

