The Pope on a historic visit to Canada

Pope Francis is set to arrive in Canada on Sunday for a six-day tour, marking the first papal visit to the country in 20 years.

The pope is scheduled to travel to Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqaluit, where he will meet with Indigenous leaders and residential school survivors. He is expected to deliver an apology for the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system.

The visit is a historic one to offer a formal apology on Canadian soil for the harms done by Catholic-run residential schools across the country.

Pope Francis, 85, has called the visit a “pilgrimage of penance”, and has said he hopes it will help heal the wrongs done to indigenous people in Canada by the Roman Catholic Church.

A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis meets, in a private audience, a group of representatives of Canada’s First Nations peoples in Vatican City, 01 April 2022. EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT

His itinerary includes stops in the provinces of Alberta and Quebec and the northern territory of Nunavut.

Absent from the Pope’s visit, however, is a stop in British Columbia, where the discovery last summer of evidence of some 200 unmarked graves on the grounds of a former residential school led to nationwide calls for reconciliation.

After departing Rome’s Fiumicino airport at 9 a.m. local time on July 24, Pope Francis is expected to arrive in Edmonton, Alberta at 11:20 a.m. local time, and to receive an official welcome before taking the remainder of the day to rest.

The Pope will be in Canada until Friday.

Sunday, 24 July 2022 ROME – EDMONTON 
09:00Departure by airplane from Rome/Fiumicino International Airport to Edmonton  
11:20Arrival at Edmonton International Airport 
11:20OFFICIAL WELCOME at Edmonton International Airport 
   
   
Monday, 25 July 2022 EDMONTON – MASKWACIS – EDMONTON 
10:00MEETING WITH INDIGENOUS PEOPLES: FIRST NATIONS, MÉTIS AND INUIT at MaskwacisAddress of the Holy Father
16:45MEETING WITH INDIGENOUS PEOPLES AND MEMBERS OF THE PARISH COMMUNITY OF SACRED HEART at EdmontonAddress of the Holy Father
   
Tuesday, 26 July 2022 EDMONTON – LAC STE. ANNE – EDMONTON 
10:15HOLY MASS at “Commonwealth Stadium” in EdmontonHomily of the Holy Father
17:00PARTICIPATION IN THE “LAC STE. ANNE PILGRIMAGE” AND LITURGY OF THE WORD at the “Lac Ste. Anne”Homily of the Holy Father
   
   
Wednesday, 27 July 2022 EDMONTON – QUÉBEC 
09:00Departure by airplane from Edmonton International Airport to Québec  
15:05Arrival at Québec International Airport  
15:40WELCOME CEREMONY at the Residence of the Governor General of Canada, “Citadelle de Québec” 
16:00COURTESY VISIT TO THE GOVERNOR GENERAL at the “Citadelle de Québec” 
16:20MEETING WITH THE PRIME MINISTER at the “Citadelle de Québec” 
16:45MEETING WITH CIVIL AUTHORITIES, REPRESENTATIVES OF INDIGENOUS PEOPLES AND MEMBERS OF THE DIPLOMATIC CORPS at the “Citadelle de Québec”Address of the Holy Father
   
Thursday, 28 July 2022 QUÉBEC 
10:00HOLY MASS at the National Shrine of Saint Anne de BeaupréHomily of the Holy Father
17:15VESPERS WITH BISHOPS, PRIESTS, DEACONS, CONSECRATED PERSONS, SEMINARIANS AND PASTORAL WORKERS in the Cathedral of Notre Dame in QuébecHomily of the Holy Father
   
Friday, 29 July 2022 QUÉBEC – IQALUIT – ROME 
09:00PRIVATE MEETING WITH THE MEMBERS OF THE SOCIETY OF JESUS in the Archbishop’s Residence in Québec 
10:45MEETING WITH A DELEGATION OF INDIGENOUS PEOPLES IN QUÉBEC in the Archbishop’s Residence in QuébecGreetings of the Holy Father
12:45Departure by airplane from Québec International Airport to Iqaluit 
15:50Arrival at Iqaluit Airport  
16:15PRIVATE MEETING WITH STUDENTS OF THE FORMER RESIDENTIAL SCHOOLS in the primary school in Iqaluit 
17:00MEETING WITH YOUNG PEOPLE AND ELDERS in the primary school square in IqaluitAddress of the Holy Father
18:15FAREWELL CEREMONY at Iqaluit Airport 
18:45Departure by airplane from Iqaluit Airport to Rome 
   
Saturday, 30 July 2022 ROME 
07:50Arrival at Rome/Fiumicino International Airport 

