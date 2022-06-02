The Queen gives staff 5pc pay rise to help them through cost of living crisis

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Queen has given her hard-working staff a pay rise as she prepares to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee on Thursday.

After a two-year pay freeze, the 96-year-old monarch has agreed to increase palace workers’ wages by as much as five per cent in a bid to help them through the cost of living crisis.

It is thought Her Majesty also decided to give the bonus as a token of thanks for their handling of the Covid crisis and the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

During lockdown, a tight retinue of aides spent months self-isolating with the Queen and Prince Philip at Windsor Castle in what was nicknamed “HMS Bubble”.

The pay rise is higher than the rate of annual pay growth, which was four per cent, excluding bonuses, from December 2021 to February this year, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Palace workers have always been notoriously poorly paid, although many positions include room and board at one of the seven official royal residences in the UK.

According to the latest Sovereign Grant report, which documents all royal household spending from 2020 to 2021, the highest paid full-time staff member earns around £250,000 while the lowest paid earns £18,567.

Overall, the Queen employs 499 permanent members of staff and nine employees on fixed-term contracts, with an annual wage bill of £24.1 million.

Photo – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Read more via The Telegraph