The ruler of Dubai shuts down P&O Ferries in battle with unions

The ruler of Dubai is locked in a battle with one of Britain’s most militant trade unions after P&O Ferries, which is owned by his government, sacked 800 staff on board its ships.

Workers barricaded themselves on ferries in Dover, Hull and Larne following a decision by the operator to make them redundant and replace them with cheaper agency workers.

All of the company’s voyages have been cancelled for at least a week as a result of the turmoil, forcing holidaymakers and lorry drivers to use alternative routes.

It sets Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai and one of the world’s richest men, up for a clash with the notorious RMT union led by Mick Lynch, who has previously called for unions to “make a militant stand and use the strike weapon wherever it’s appropriate”.

A spokesman for Boris Johnson condemned P&O’s actions, saying they were “completely unacceptable”.

P&O dispatched security staff trained in using handcuffs to remove employees following a long-running dispute over pay, with foreign workers hired to replace them waiting aboard buses parked nearby.

Photo – A P&O ferry is seen sailing in Dover, Kent, Britain. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES

