Italy

The Tunisian fishing boat ‘Mohanel Anmed’ leaves Lampedusa

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Tunisian fishing boat Mohanel Anmed left the port of Lampedusa, probably heading towards Tunisia, on Friday.

 While the commander of the ship is still in Agrigento, where he will have to be judged, the crew returns home. A patrol boat of the Italian Guardia di Finanza (financial police) followed the fishing boat to the edge of the island’s port.

On 30 September 2020, an Italian finance police unit opened fire after the Tunisian fishing boat disobeyed an order to stop and rammed a patrol vessel.

The Italian finance police and the coast guard had intervened after the Mohanel Anmed put down nets in Italian territorial waters. The boat refused to stop and a chase ensued in international waters in which shots were fired.

The Tunisian fishing boat Mohanel Anmed leaving from the port of Lampedusa, probably heading towards Tunisia, 02 October 2020.

Via EPA-EFE/Elio Desiderio
