The Ukrainian crisis roundup

March 24 (Reuters) – Western leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday will agree to strengthen their forces in Eastern Europe and increase military aid to Ukraine as the Russian assault on its neighbour enters its second month.

Three days, they said. Ukraine will fall, they said… pic.twitter.com/lKhCiwfB4X — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) March 24, 2022

ON THE GROUND

* Ukrainian authorities said on Thursday about 15,000 civilians had been illegally deported to Russia from besieged Mariupol since Russian forces seized parts of the southern port city.

*Russian forces have been accused of taking hostage the people of the besieged Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, as local officials imposed drinking water rationing on trapped civilians.

* Ukraine said on Thursday its forces had destroyed the “Orsk”, a large Russian landing ship near the Russian-occupied Ukrainian port of Berdyansk on the Azov Sea. Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said the ship was capable of carrying 45 armoured personnel carriers and 400 people. Reuters was unable immediately to verify the report.

We face a new reality for our security due to #Russia’s illegal invasion of #Ukraine.



In response, #NATO has reinforced its defensive presence in the eastern part of the Alliance with more troops, planes & ships.#NATOSummit pic.twitter.com/sCvBp4E0Uz — NATO (@NATO) March 24, 2022

* NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance would boost its forces in Eastern Europe by deploying four new battle groups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

Olena Zelenska, 🇺🇦 First Lady:



I want to bow to all of you – whether you are currently carrying a weapon or a child. Because you are the ones saving #Ukraine and the whole World: this war is on the edge of #Europe pic.twitter.com/6RGPZGKlcT — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 24, 2022

REPERCUSSIONS

* The U.S. Embassy in Moscow on Wednesday received a list of its diplomats declared “persona non grata”, a State Department spokesperson said, in what Russian media said was a response to a U.S. move ousting Russian staff at the United Nations.

* Russia plans to switch its gas sales to “unfriendly” countries to roubles, President Putin said, responding to a freeze on Russia’s assets by foreign nations.

* The UK prime minister Boris Johnson is “the most active” anti-Russian leader, the Kremlin has said, the Russian state-owned news agency Ria reports.

This is for the ones who stood their ground…

Odessa, Ukraine. #SlavaUkraini 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/N9iT2EoeH7 — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) March 22, 2022

CIVILIANS

* UNICEF said 4.3 million of Ukraine’s 7.5 million children have been uprooted by the month-long war.

* More than 145,000 babies are in urgent need of nutrition support in Ukraine, UNICEF said.

Morning in Ukraine



A large landing ship of the Russian Navy was destroyed in #Berdyansk



"A large landing ship "Orsk "of the Russian army was destroyed in the port of Berdyansk," the Ukrainian Navy said. pic.twitter.com/wQ7F5cY9O6 — Anonymous Operations (@AnonOpsSE) March 24, 2022

QUOTES

* “Come from your offices, your homes, your schools and universities, come in the name of peace, come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life,” Zelenskiy said in his appeal for a worldwide March 24 demonstration.

* “We, the French and Europeans, will do everything to stop this war without entering it,” said French President Macron.