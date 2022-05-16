The Ukrainian roundup

Reading Time: 3 minutes

May 16 (Reuters) – Ukrainian troops counter-attacking Russian forces have pushed them back from the city of Kharkiv and advanced as far as the border with Russia, Ukrainian officials said.

FIGHTING, CIVILIANS

* Ukraine said troops defending its second-largest city, Kharkiv, had repelled Russian forces and advanced as far as the border with Russia. Reuters could not immediately verify Ukraine’s battlefield account.

Russian state TV on Finland/Sweden wanting to join Nato:“Their official reason is fear. But they’ll have more fear in Nato. When Nato bases appear in Sweden & Finland, Russia will have no choice but to neutralise the imbalance & new threat by deploying tactical nuclear weapons.” pic.twitter.com/lZ2dz0Q1oC — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) May 15, 2022

* Russia said its forces had shot down three Ukrainian fighter jets, one near Snake Island in the Black Sea and the others in the Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions, while its missiles continued to pound targets in the east of the country.

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has replaced the head of its Territorial Defence Forces nearly three months into the war with Russia without giving a reason.The Defence Ministry said on Monday Zelenskiy had appointed Major General Ihor Tantsyura to take over from Yuriy Halushkin as commander of the forces that are helping the Ukrainian army defend the country following Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24.

* White, brightly burning munitions were shown cascading down on the Azovstal steel works in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol in what a British military expert said looked like an attack with phosphorus or incendiary weapons.

Ukrainian military unit pushed #Russia back to the border and reinstalled #Ukraine border sign. #Kharkiv region. It’s a start. More work to be done on this pic.twitter.com/Br3s3EGwKT — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) May 16, 2022

DIPLOMACY

* The European Union will need a few more days to find agreement on a sixth package of sanctions against Russia, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

* The European Commission is set to propose on Wednesday a new package of financial aid to Ukraine including new loans to provide immediate liquidity to Kyiv and commitments for the long-term financing of the country’s reconstruction, officials said.The size of the short-term financial support is still being defined but two officials familiar with the discussions told Reuters they expected it to roughly cover Ukraine’s financial needs for two months, largely through loans.

*Greenpeace protesters have blocked the entry of a Greek tanker into a southern English port due to its Russian fuel cargo with police making arrests, the green group said on Monday. Britain and the EU have separately banned Russian-flagged vessels from their ports, with exemptions, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in what the Kremlin describes as a “special military operation”.

* Russia said the West should have no illusions that Moscow will simply put up with the Nordic expansion of the U.S.-led NATO military alliance to include Sweden and Finland, casting the move as a mistake that would stoke military tension.

I bought this from the NATO HQ in 1999 – finally I can proudly put it on. pic.twitter.com/wa0YB8RQQn — Petteri Kajanmaa (@PutteKaj) May 16, 2022

QUOTE

“We had a victory: today in Eurovision, but soon we will have a victory in Ukraine-Russian war,” Tetyana, a military medic, said after Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won the popular song contest.