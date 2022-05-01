The Ukrainian roundup

Reading Time: 2 minutes

May 1 (Reuters) – U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, the latest show of support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia by a senior Western politician.

Our Congressional Delegation was honored to meet with @ZelenskyyUa in Kyiv to salute his leadership and courage, to commend the Ukrainian people for their outstanding defense of Democracy and to say that we are with you until victory is won. pic.twitter.com/zkc588Qcrv — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 1, 2022

FIGHTING

* Russia destroyed a runway at the main airport in the southwestern city of Odesa on Saturday, Ukrainian officials said. Russia’s defence ministry said on Sunday its missiles had destroyed a runway and a hangar with foreign weapons at a military airfield near Odesa.

A day by day timelapse of the approximate situation of the war in Ukraine so far.



The situation at 00:00 UTC each day. pic.twitter.com/3t0EZ9KWOd — Ukraine War Map (@War_Mapper) May 1, 2022

* Ukraine said Russian planes had continued to launch strikes on the southeastern city of Mariupol, focussing on the Azovstal steelworks where troops and civilians are sheltering.

* A Ukrainian fighter inside the steelworks said on Saturday that 20 women and children had managed to leave the plant. The Russian defence ministry said on Sunday that 46 civilians had left the residential area around the plant on Saturday.

Angelina Jolie, who is also a special envoy for the United Nations refugee agency, made a surprise visit to Lviv, Ukraine.



The Hollywood star met with people who have been displaced by war.



Read more: https://t.co/jicibKnPts pic.twitter.com/wOuLpf64JI — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 1, 2022

DIPLOMACY, CIVILIANS

* Pelosi said she had met Zelenskiy in Kyiv to send the message that the United States stands firmly with Ukraine as it battles “Putin’s diabolic invasion”.

* Britain’s Foreign Office said Russia is using a troll factory to spread disinformation about the war on social media and target politicians across a number of countries including Britain and South Africa.

In #Kharkiv, the #Russian Armed forces fired on the city hospital and residential buildings on April 30.#RussianWarCrimes#StopRussianWar pic.twitter.com/rc1yLWejp3 — UKR Mission to the EU (@UA_EUMission) May 1, 2022

* Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected criticism that Germany was not showing leadership in Western efforts to supply Ukraine with heavy weapons, saying that he’d rather be cautious than make hasty decisions.

QUOTES

* “I suffer and cry thinking of the suffering of the Ukrainian population, in particular the weakest, the elderly, the children,” Pope Francis, speaking to thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square.

* “We are getting civilians out of the rubble with ropes – it’s the elderly, women and children,” Ukrainian fighter Sviatoslav Palamar at the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol, speaking on Saturday.

* “They must be in shock … I know how trauma affects children, I know just having somebody show how much they matter, how much their voices matter, I know how healing that is for them,” Angelina Jolie, actress and a special envoy for the U.N. refugee agency, speaking about children displaced by war during a visit on Saturday to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Photo Ukraine Emergency Services