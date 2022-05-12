The Ukrainian roundup

Reading Time: 4 minutes

May 12 (Reuters) – Finland said on Thursday it would apply to join NATO “without delay”, with Sweden expected to follow suit, suggesting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will bring about the very expansion of the Western military alliance that Vladimir Putin aimed to prevent.

Russia said Finland’s decision was a hostile move that “definitely” posed a threat to its security, and that the enlargement of U.S.-led NATO would not make Europe or the world more stable.

I spoke with President @ZelenskyyUa and reiterated Finland's firm support for Ukraine. I informed him of Finland's steps towards NATO membership and he expressed his full support for it. pic.twitter.com/AubTdsDq9I — Sauli Niinistö (@niinisto) May 12, 2022

FIGHTING

* Ukraine reported pushing back Russian forces in a counterattack that could signal a shift in the momentum of the war and shut gas flows on a route through Russian-held territory, raising the spectre of an energy crisis in Europe.

* Russia said on Thursday its forces hit two ammunition depots in the Chernihiv region of Ukraine. The defence ministry said Russia had destroyed a Ukrainian S-300 air defence missile system in the Kharkiv region and a radar station near Odesa.

❗️Graphic content@CNN showed how the Russian military killed 2 unarmed men on March 16. At first,the Russians asked the two Ukrainians for cigarettes, and when they left, they shot them in the back. The victims are the owner of a car salon and a 68-year-old security guard pic.twitter.com/XGIj50luxp — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) May 12, 2022

* One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies warned the West that the increasing military support given to Ukraine by the United States and its allies risked triggering a conflict between Russia and NATO.

Every morning the brave soldiers of Azov Battalion raise #Ukraine flag over #Azovstal . Every morning the world is witness to superhero resilience pic.twitter.com/HVUVKCinfk — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) May 10, 2022

* The Russian military’s failure to seize the Ukrainian capital was inevitable as in the preceding years they had never directly faced a powerful enemy, and they are not up to the job in Ukraine, said a former mercenary with the Kremlin-linked Wagner Group who fought alongside the Russian army.

Reports of battlefield developments could not be immediately verified by Reuters.

Unity and solidarity of @NATO and EU have never been closer.@niinisto and @MarinSanna paving way for Finland to join NATO.



A historic step, once taken, that will greatly contribute to European security.



With Russia waging war in #Ukraine it’s a powerful signal of deterrence. — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) May 12, 2022

ENERGY AND SANCTIONS

* Ukraine’s announcement on Tuesday that it would suspend the flow of gas through a transit point bringing Russian fuel to Europe does not present a gas supply issue, the European Commission said on Thursday.

* Moscow has slapped sanctions on the owner of the Polish part of the Yamal pipeline that brings Russian gas to Europe, as well as the former German unit of the Russian gas producer Gazprom, whose subsidiaries service Europe’s gas consumption.

A floral carpet of tulips in the colors of the Ukrainian and Polish national flags is arranged in form of two hands joining for a handshake as a sign of solidarity at the Adam Mickiewicz Park in Poznan, western central Poland, 12 May 2022. The flower carpet is made with over 150,000 tulips. Since 24 February when Russia invaded Ukraine, some 3,317,000 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Polish Border Guard has reported on 12 May morning. EPA-EFE/Jakub Kaczmarczyk

INTERNATIONAL RESPONSE

* NATO allies expect Finland and Sweden to apply to join the alliance in the coming days and will grant membership quickly, diplomats and officials said, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forces a radical rethink of European security.

* Sweden’s government plans to submit an application to join NATO next week, following neighbour Finland in re-writing its post-World War Two security policy, Expressen newspaper reported on Thursday.

HUMAN IMPACT

* The U.N. Human Rights Council will decide on Thursday whether to launch an investigation into alleged abuses by Russian troops in the Kyiv area that Ukraine says amount to war crimes. Russia denies targeting civilians.

* The near-constant crump of shellfire washed over the battered hamlet of Vilkhivka, testifying to fierce fighting beyond its wind-swept fields between Ukrainian troops pressing a counter-offensive and Russian forces that once occupied the area. Villagers have only just begun filtering back to retrieve possessions from properties, salvaging what they can despite the peril from unexploded ordnance.

* In epic detours via Russia, Ukrainians are skirting the war front to flee to the European Union.

On Thursday, the Human Rights Council will hold a special session on the war in Ukraine.



Follow @UN_HRC for updates. https://t.co/Vw8PCYYJEh pic.twitter.com/gKd6kFNDId — United Nations (@UN) May 12, 2022

QUOTES

* “The war will end when Russia returns our right to live,” Ukrainian President Zelenskiy told French students via videolink.

* “This war will not last forever. There will be a time when peace negotiations will take place. I do not see that in the immediate future. But I can say one thing. We will never give up,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.