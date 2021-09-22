Theo Hernandez propels Milan to victory against Venezia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MILAN (Reuters) – Goals from Brahim Diaz and Theo Hernandez earned AC Milan a battling 2-0 victory over Venezia on Wednesday to move up to second in the Serie A standings.

The home side, who started the match without a recognised striker as veterans Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud were again missing through injury, struggled to break down their promoted opponents in the opening period.

Milan upped the ante after halftime, with Hernandez squaring for Diaz to break Venezia’s resistance in the 68th minute.

Substitute Hernandez then made sure of a fourth win from five league games this season for Milan eight minutes from fulltime with a fine finish.

The victory moved Stefano Pioli’s team onto 13 points, level with city rivals Inter Milan at the top of the table, while Venezia stay 18th.

Elsewhere in Serie A on Wednesday, promoted Salernitana came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Hellas Verona and Empoli won 2-0 at Cagliari.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Toby Davis)

Photo AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez celebrates his 2-0 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Venezia FC at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, 22 September 2021. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI