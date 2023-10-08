Third title is the best, says World F1 Champion Verstappen

Reading Time: < 1 minute

DOHA (Reuters) – Max Verstappen crowned a season of domination by securing his third Formula One world championship on Saturday and said it was the best yet.

The Red Bull driver won his first in highly controversial circumstances after a battle with Lewis Hamilton went down to the wire in 2021, the second with 15 wins in 22 races and the third with six grands prix to spare.

“This one is the best one,” he told reporters after finishing second in a 19-lap sprint race in Qatar as his sole title rival and team mate Sergio Perez crashed out after 11 laps.

“The first one was the most emotional one, because that’s when your dreams are fulfilled in F1.

“But this one has definitely been my best year for consecutive wins and stuff like that, the car itself has been probably in the best shape as well. So for me, this one is probably the one I’m the most proud of in a way, because of the consistency.”

Verstappen won a record 10 races in a row from Miami in May to Singapore last month and has taken 13 victories from 16 grands prix.

