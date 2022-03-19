This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Photo StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch 19th March 20224 Mins Read HomePhoto StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Reading Time: 3 minutes Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook. epa09833934 Two women near buildings damaged by shelling in Kyiv as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, Kyiv, Ukraine, 18 March 2022. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a ‘special military operation’, resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES epa09834067 More than one hundred baby carriages are seen during a performance named ‘The price of war’ in the downtown of the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv, 18 March 2022 as a remainder of the more than one hundred children who have been killed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a ‘special military operation’, resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA-EFE/MYKOLA TYS epa09833916 A woman search for books in the debris of a school damaged by shelling in Kyiv as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, Kyiv, Ukraine, 18 March 2022. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a ‘special military operation’, resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES epa09833831 Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a concert marking the 8th anniversary of Crimea’s reunification with Russia at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, 18 March 2022. Russia in 2014 annexed the Black Sea peninsula, shortly after Crimeans voted in a disputed referendum to secede from Ukraine. EPA-EFE/SERGEI GUNEYEV / SPUTNIK POOL MANDATORY CREDIT epa09833828 General view of a street behind a barricade in the South Ukrainian city of Odesa, Ukraine, 18 March 2022. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a ‘special military operation’, resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA-EFE/STEPAN FRANKO epa09834425 A smoke raises after Russian shelling, North West of Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Ukraine, 18 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and severe economic sanctions on Russia imposed by Western countries. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI epa09835296 A child looks through the shop window in quarantine, in Shanghai, China, 19 March 2022. On 19 March 2022, China reported 2,157 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 1,713 asymptomatic infections, according to the National Health Commission. Most of the cases, 1,674, were reported in Jilin province. China reported two COVID-19 deaths, the first recorded rise in the death toll since January 2021. Both deaths were reported in north-eastern Jilin province. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI epa09835617 An Egyptian archaeologist crouches behind a figurine inside the tomb of a woman named Petty who was the king’s only responsible of beautification and the priest of Hathor, at the Saqqara area near Giza, Egypt 19 March 2022. Five ancient Egyptian tombs were uncovered in Saqqara during excavations carried out at the area located on the north-eastern side of the King Merenre Pyramid in the Saqqara necropolis. The stony tombs are from the Old Kingdom (c. 2700?2200 BC) and First Intermediate (c. 2181?2055 BC) periods. Mostafa Waziri, the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA) in Egypt, said they are in good conservation condition and belonged to top officials. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI 