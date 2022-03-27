Photo Story

This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

2 Mins Read
Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epaselect epaselect epa09852044 Christian Eriksen (L) of Denmark celebrates with teammate Andreas Skov Olsen after scoring his team’s second goal during the International friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Denmark at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 26 March 2022. EPA-EFE/MAURICE VAN STEEN
epa09851913 Smoke rises outside Lviv after a Russian airstrike, in Lviv, western Ukraine, 26 March 2022. Lviv Oblast governor Kozytskiy in a statement said three explosions were heard near Kryvchytsia and urged citizens to not reveal the locations on social media. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a ‘special military operation’, resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA-EFE/Wojtek Jargilo POLAND OUT
epa09813841 Fuel prices at the pump are displayed at a Shell petrol station in Melbourne, Australia, 09 March 2022. Fuel prices in Australia have risen sharply as a result of the ongoing Ukraine, Russia conflict EPA-EFE/DIEGO FEDELE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
epa09780886 People walk in front of Russian armoured vehicles at the railway station in Rostov region, Russia, 24 February 2022. Russian troops launched a major military operation on Ukraine on 24 February, after weeks of intense diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia aimed at preventing an armed conflict in Ukraine. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

