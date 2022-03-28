This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Photo StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch 28th March 20224 Mins Read HomePhoto StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Reading Time: 4 minutes Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook. epaselect epa09855073 (L-R) Eugenio Derbez, Sian Heder, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Emilia Jones, Daniel Durant, and Amy Forsyth pose with the Oscar for the Best Picture award for ‘CODA’ in the press room during the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, 27 March 2022. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON epaselect epa09854894 US actor Will Smith reacts as he speaks after winning the Oscar for Best Actor for ‘King Richard’ during the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, 27 March 2022. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT epaselect epa09854780 US actor Will Smith (R) swings at US actor Chris Rock during the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, 27 March 2022. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT epa09853612 Israeli emergency teams at the scene of an attack in the city of Hadera, Israel, 27 March 2022. At least two policemen where killed and a number of people were seriously wounded in a shooting attack by two Palestinians gunmen, who were shot dead by members of a unit of undercover officers. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN epaselect epa09848849 Costumers buy food in a half-empty grocery store, in Shanghai, China, 25 March 2022. On 25 March 2022, in China, there were reported 1,301 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 3,487 asymptomatic infections according to the National Health Commission. The growth of Shanghai’s new cases has stopped under the current prevention strategies, such as rolling type screening, according to Dr Zhang Wenhong, director of the Nacional Centre for Infectious Diseases. Authorities in Shanghai denied online rumours of citywide lockdown that caused panic buying. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI epa09846246 Truck drivers take part in the eleventh protest ride against the fuel price increase after the start of the Ukraine war in Logrono, La Rioja, northern Spain, 24 March 2022. EPA-EFE/Raquel Manzanares epa09852073 A mother hugs her daughter as they, with other people who mainly came from the besieged by Russian military southeastern city of Mariupol and occupied Melitopol, eat at the evacuation point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 26 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY epa09853504 Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen (R) of Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia on the Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 27 March 2022. Verstappen won ahead of second placed Monaco’s Charles Leclerc (L) of Scuderia Ferrari. EPA-EFE/STR epa09855572 A handout photo made available by Israel’s Government Press Office (GPO) shows (L-R) Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan speaks during the Negev Summit at Kibbutz Sde Boker in the Negev desert region in southern Israel, 28 March 2022 . Foreign ministers of Israel, Bahrain, Morocco, Egypt and the UAE are holding a landmark regional summit in the southern Negev Desert. EPA-EFE/ASI EFRATI HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES 