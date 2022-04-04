This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Photo StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch 4th April 20222 Mins Read HomePhoto StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Reading Time: 2 minutes Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook. epa09868950 A handout photo made available by the Hungarian PM’s Press Office shows Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban waves to his supporters during the governing Fidesz-KDNP party’s event after the general election and national referendum on the child protection law in Budapest, Hungary, 03 April 2022. EPA-EFE/ZOLTAN FISCHER / HUNGARIN PRIME MNISTER OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES epa09869564 Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam pauses during a news conference in Hong Kong, China, 04 April 2022. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, who survived massive protests against her government in 2019 and oversaw the implementation of a tough national security law that quashed dissent, said Monday she will not seek a second term. Her successor will be picked in May. EPA-EFE/Vincent Yu / POOL epa09868969 Incumbent Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic addresses the media and presents the early results of the general elections in Belgrade, Serbia, 03 April 2022. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC epa09866847 Iga Swiatek of Poland poses with the Butch Buchholz Trophy after defeating Naomi Osaka of Japan in the women’s singles final match of the Miami Open tennis tournament at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, 02 April 2022. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Photo Story Share FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Once you're here... This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde3rd April 2022 Exclusive Pictures – The Mriya ‘Dream’ Antonov An-225 destruction Cde3rd April 2022 Photo Story: Snowfall in Nuoro, Italy Cde3rd April 2022 EPA’s Eye in the Sky: Detroit, Michigan, USA Cde3rd April 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde2nd April 2022 Photo Story – Pope Francis in Malta and Gozo – A small island, but one with a great heart Cde2nd April 2022 Photo Story: Marriage Ukrainian style Cde2nd April 2022 PhotoStory: April starts with wintry weather in The Netherlands Cde1st April 2022 Photo Story: Snow falls in Spain Cde1st April 2022