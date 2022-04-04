Photo Story

This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa09868950 A handout photo made available by the Hungarian PM’s Press Office shows Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban waves to his supporters during the governing Fidesz-KDNP party’s event after the general election and national referendum on the child protection law in Budapest, Hungary, 03 April 2022. EPA-EFE/ZOLTAN FISCHER / HUNGARIN PRIME MNISTER OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
epa09869564 Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam pauses during a news conference in Hong Kong, China, 04 April 2022. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, who survived massive protests against her government in 2019 and oversaw the implementation of a tough national security law that quashed dissent, said Monday she will not seek a second term. Her successor will be picked in May. EPA-EFE/Vincent Yu / POOL
epa09868969 Incumbent Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic addresses the media and presents the early results of the general elections in Belgrade, Serbia, 03 April 2022. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC
epa09866847 Iga Swiatek of Poland poses with the Butch Buchholz Trophy after defeating Naomi Osaka of Japan in the women’s singles final match of the Miami Open tennis tournament at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, 02 April 2022. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

