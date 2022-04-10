This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Photo StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch 10th April 20225 Mins Read HomePhoto StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Reading Time: 5 minutes Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook. epaselect epa09880640 Local resident sits near a destroyed apartment block in the city of Borodyanka near Kyiv, Ukraine, 09 April 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK epa09881148 (FILE) Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan (C-R) arrives at the venue during a party rally amid opposition calls for his resignation, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 27 March 2022 (issued 09 April 2022). The opposition’s no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, on 09 April 2022 passed, with 174 members of the 342-member house voting in favour of the move. The premier, whose five-year term was due to end next year, has claimed that the no-confidence motion was part of US-backed conspiracy after his Russian visit on the day of the Ukraine invasion. Washington has denied the allegations. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD epa09881712 Monaco’s Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari makes a pit stop during the Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia, 10 April 2022. EPA-EFE/SIMON BAKER / POOL epaselect epa09881605 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media, announcing a 21 May national election during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 10 April 2022. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT epa09881831 A security member carries food rations to the people in a residential community under quarantine in Shanghai, China, 10 April 2022. Shanghai is currently under a strict Covid-19 lockdown with residents reportedly complaining about food shortages. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI epaselect epa09881923 Pope Francis celebrates Palm Sunday Mass in Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City, 10 April 2022. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI epaselect epa09881293 A local woman reacts as she inspects debris of her home destroyed by shelling on the outskirt of Chernihiv city, which was blocked by Russian troops for a long time, Ukraine, 09 April 2022. Some cities and villages had recently been recaptured by the Ukrainian army from Russian forces and now people try to restore normal life there. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO epa09882079 People read copies of morning newspapers carrying headline news of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, after he lost the vote of no-confidence in the parliament, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 10 April 2022. The opposition’s no-trust motion against ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, on 10 April 2022 passed, with 174 members of the 342-member house voting in favor of the move. Khan, whose five-year term was due to end next year, has claimed that the no-confidence motion was part of a US-backed conspiracy after his Russian visit on the day of the Ukraine invasion. Washington has denied the allegations. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB epa06033420 Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif (C) talks with journalists after appearing before an investigation team formed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan to investigate the Sharif family’s offshore properties that appeared in Panama papers, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 17 June 2017. The Pakistani Supreme Court on 20 April 2017 ordered the creation of a new commission to investigate the source of funds from companies associated with the family of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, after he was implicated in the massive Panama Papers scandal in 2016. Five judges in charge of the case, also concluded there was insufficient evidence to disqualify Sharif from his position. EPA/T. MUGHAL epa09882167 French President and centrist presidential candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron (L), speak to a resident before voting for the first round of the presidential election, in Le Touquet, Northern France, 10 April 2022. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country?s presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right. EPA-EFE/Thibault Camus / POOL POOL PHOTO MAXPPP OUT epa09881358 A local woman looks over family photos which she found in the debris of her shelled house on the outskirt of Chernihiv city, Ukraine, 09 April 2022. Some cities and villages had recently been recaptured by the Ukrainian army from Russian forces and now people try to restore normal life there. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO epa09881814 Faithful carry palm branches during the Palm Sunday procession in the Old city of Jerusalem, 10 April 2022. Palm Sunday for Roman Catholic devotees symbolically marks the biblical account of the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, signaling the start of the Holy Week. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN 