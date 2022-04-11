This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Photo StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch 11th April 20223 Mins Read HomePhoto StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Reading Time: 2 minutes Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook. epa09882859 Thiago Alcantara (L) of Liverpool in action against Rodri (R) of Manchester City during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool FC in Manchester, Britain, 10 April 2022. EPA-EFE/ANDREW YATES EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications epa09883667 Torino?s Armando Izzo and Milan?s Franck Kessie interact during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Torino FC and AC Milan at the Olimpico Grande Torino Satadium in Turin, Italy, 10 April 2022. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO epaselect epa09883472 French President and candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron reacts after results in the first round of the French presidential elections in Paris, France, 10 April 2022. According to initial exit polls by IPSOS French President Emmanuel Macron received 28,1 percent of votes and will face French far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party candidate Le Pen in the second round on 24 April 2022. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT epa09883369 A man with a dog looks on a destroyed in a shelling residential building entrance in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 10 April 2022. The city of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest, has witnessed repeated airstrikes from Russian forces including cities of satellites. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. EPA-EFE/VASILIY ZHLOBSKY epa09884147 Ireland Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney (L) at the start of the Foreign Affairs council in Luxembourg, 11 April 2022. Ministers will discuss the latest developments concerning the Russian aggression against Ukraine. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Photo Story Share FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Once you're here... EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Grand Canal, Yangzhou, China Cde12th April 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde10th April 2022 EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Lisse, The Netherlands Cde10th April 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde9th April 2022 Photo Story: Stan the T. rex on show at Natural History Museum in Abu Dhabi Cde9th April 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde8th April 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde7th April 2022 Photo Story: Merkel enjoys the sights in Rome Cde7th April 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde6th April 2022