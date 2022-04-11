Photo Story

This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa09882859 Thiago Alcantara (L) of Liverpool in action against Rodri (R) of Manchester City during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool FC in Manchester, Britain, 10 April 2022. EPA-EFE/ANDREW YATES EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications
epa09883667 Torino?s Armando Izzo and Milan?s Franck Kessie interact during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Torino FC and AC Milan at the Olimpico Grande Torino Satadium in Turin, Italy, 10 April 2022. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO
epaselect epa09883472 French President and candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron reacts after results in the first round of the French presidential elections in Paris, France, 10 April 2022. According to initial exit polls by IPSOS French President Emmanuel Macron received 28,1 percent of votes and will face French far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party candidate Le Pen in the second round on 24 April 2022. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
epa09883369 A man with a dog looks on a destroyed in a shelling residential building entrance in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 10 April 2022. The city of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest, has witnessed repeated airstrikes from Russian forces including cities of satellites. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. EPA-EFE/VASILIY ZHLOBSKY
epa09884147 Ireland Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney (L) at the start of the Foreign Affairs council in Luxembourg, 11 April 2022. Ministers will discuss the latest developments concerning the Russian aggression against Ukraine. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

