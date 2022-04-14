This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Photo StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch 14th April 20224 Mins Read HomePhoto StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Reading Time: 3 minutes Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook. epa09887776 Worker exhumes bodies from the mass grave near the St. Andrew and All Saints Church in Bucha city of Kyiv (Kiev) area, Ukraine, 13 April 2022. Forensic investigators began exhuming a mass grave in Bucha containing more than 410 bodies of civilians, according to Ukrainian officials. The UN Human Rights Council has decided to launch an investigation into the violations committed after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Parliament reported. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK epaselect epa09888793 Frank James reacts to reporters asking him questions while being escorted out of the 9th Precinct after being charged for allegedly opening fire on a subway in Brooklyn a day earlier, in New York, New York, USA, 13 April 2022. According to a statement by the Office of the US Attorney of the Eastern District of New York, Frank James is charged with ‘terrorist and other violent attacks against mass transportation systems’ in the shooting that occurred on 12 April in a subway where 10 people sustained serious injuries. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL ALTERNATIVE CROP epa09888318 A picture taken during a visit to Luhansk organized by the Russian military shows Russian servicemen guard on the entrance of the Luhansk Power Station in Shchastia, Luhansk region, Ukraine, 13 April 2022. Stopped by the Ukrainian side a few days before the start of the Russian special operation, the station provided electricity to more than a million people. The Ukrainian Armed Forces mined the object during the retreat, and some high-voltage power lines were damaged during the fighting. The station is a strategic and important energy facility of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic. After the start of operation of the station, it will be possible to start production at the metallurgical enterprises of the republic, which was stopped in 2014, when the station was cut off from the energy system of Lugansk. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a ‘special military operation’, resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY epa05029674 (FILE) A file picture dated 07 September 2014 of The guided missile cruiser Moskva of the Russian Black Sea fleet passes through Bosporus strait 07 September 2014 near Istanbul on it’s way to the Mediterranean. The Russian warship Moskva is to assist a French aircraft carrier task force in ongoing operations in Syria following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement on 17 November 2015 of cooperation in military strikes in that country, state media reports. French President Francois Hollande will come to Moscow for a meeting with Putin on November 26, the Kremlin said. EPA/CAN MEREY epa09888677 Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino (R) celebrates after scoring the 3-1 goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Liverpool FC and Benfica Lisbon in Liverpool, Britain, 13 April 2022. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL epaselect epa09888659 Atletico Madrid’s midfielder Marcos Llorente (L) in action against Manchester City’s striker Phil Foden (R) during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Manchester City at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, 13 April 2022. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS 