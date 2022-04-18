This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Photo StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch 18th April 20222 Mins Read HomePhoto StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Reading Time: 2 minutes Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook. epa09868897 Paris Saint Germain’s Lionel Messi (C) and Neymar Jr (R) preparing to shoot a free kick during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Lorient in Paris, France, 03 April 2022. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA epa09895230 Real Madrid’s striker Karim Benzema (R) celebrates his winning goal during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Sevilla FC and Real Madrid held at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, in Seville, southern Spain, 17 April 2022. EPA-EFE/Julio Munoz epa09887014 A picture taken during a visit to Mariupol organized by the Russian military shows local people walk near graves of inhabitants who were killed during shelling on a street in downtown Mariupol, Ukraine, 12 April 2022. For more than a month, hostilities have continued in the city. There is no water, electricity, gas or communications. Shops, pharmacies and hospitals are closed. 250 thousand inhabitants left the city, about 300 thousand still remain. During the hostilities, up to 70 percent of the housing stock of Mariupol was destroyed and five thousand residents of the city was killed said the new mayor of the city Konstantin Ivashchenko. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a ‘special military operation’, resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY epaselect epa09893776 A car drives through a damaged street in Kukhari, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, 16 April 2022. On 24 February Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Photo Story Share FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Once you're here... This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde17th April 2022 Photo Story: Sri Lanka commemorates the Easter Sunday terrorist attack Cde17th April 2022 Photo Story: Giant Easter Egg in Travnik, Bosnia and Herzegovina Cde17th April 2022 EPA’s Eye in the Sky: Kathmandu, Nepal Cde17th April 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde16th April 2022 Photo Story – Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games in The Hague Cde16th April 2022 Photo Story – Shangai Lockdown Cde16th April 2022 Photo Story – Macron visits Notre-Dame Cathedral reconstruction Cde16th April 2022 Photo Story – El Nazareno in Venezuela Cde16th April 2022