This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Photo StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch 19th April 20222 Mins Read HomePhoto StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Reading Time: 2 minutes Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook. epa09895736 Ukrainian rescuers put out a fire of an auto service center after Russian shelling in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Ukraine, 18 April 2022. According to Lviv authorities, seven civilians were killed and eleven people injured as Russian troops shelled Lviv’s civilian infrastructure. EPA-EFE/MYKOLA TYS epaselect epa09887016 A picture taken during a visit to Mariupol organized by the Russian military shows local people cary water near devesteted and burned apartment building in downtown Mariupol, Ukraine, 12 April 2022. For more than a month, hostilities have continued in the city. There is no water, electricity, gas or communications. Shops, pharmacies and hospitals are closed. 250 thousand inhabitants left the city, about 300 thousand still remain. During the hostilities, up to 70 percent of the housing stock of Mariupol was destroyed and five thousand residents of the city was killed said the new mayor of the city Konstantin Ivashchenko. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a ‘special military operation’, resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY epaselect epa09464761 Streaks of light are seen as Israel?s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from the southern Gaza Strip, 13 September 2021. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Photo Story Share FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Once you're here... This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde18th April 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde17th April 2022 Photo Story: Sri Lanka commemorates the Easter Sunday terrorist attack Cde17th April 2022 Photo Story: Giant Easter Egg in Travnik, Bosnia and Herzegovina Cde17th April 2022 EPA’s Eye in the Sky: Kathmandu, Nepal Cde17th April 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde16th April 2022 Photo Story – Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games in The Hague Cde16th April 2022 Photo Story – Shangai Lockdown Cde16th April 2022 Photo Story – Macron visits Notre-Dame Cathedral reconstruction Cde16th April 2022