This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Photo StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch 25th April 2022

Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa09907076 A rescuer help a local man to carry his things at the scene of yesterday's shelling in the South Ukrainian city of Odesa, Ukraine, 24 April 2022. Eight people were killed including a three-month child and about 20 were wounded as Ukrainian President Zelensky announced during his press conference. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. EPA-EFE/STEPAN FRANKO

epa09907475 French President Emmanuel Macron celebrates on the stage after winning the second round of the French presidential elections at the Champs-de-Mars in Paris, France, 24 April 2022. Emmanuel Macron defeated Marine Le Pen in the final round of France's presidential election, with exit polls indicating that Macron is leading with approximately 58 percent of the vote. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

epa09907831 A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on 25 April 2022 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) posing for a photograph with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (R) during their meeting in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 24 April 2022. EPA-EFE/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT — MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE — HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

epa09907837 A handout photo made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows Indian prime minister Narendra Modi (R) with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a meeting in New Delhi, India, 25 April 2022. Ursula von der Leyen is on her two days official visit to India. EPA-EFE/INDIAN PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU HANDOUT ONLY FOR EDITORIAL USE / NO SALE /INDIA PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES