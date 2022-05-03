Photo StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch 3rd May 20222 Mins Read HomePhoto StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Reading Time: < 1 minute Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook. epa09911100 Ukrainians fire multiple rockets from their position near city of Popasna not far from Luhansk, Ukraine, 26 April 2022 amid the Russian invasion. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. EPA-EFE/STR epa09924413 A handout photo made available by the British Prime Minister’s Office, 10 Downing Street shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the Ukraininan Parliament via video link from Downing Street, in London, Britain, 03 May 2022. He saluted Ukrainian MPs as he addressed them in an historic message to the country’s parliament and said that Ukraine will “be free” of Putin?s invasion. EPA-EFE/ANDREW PARSONS/10 DOWNING STREET HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Photo Story Share FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Once you're here... EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Cde3rd May 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde1st May 2022 Photo story: EP President Roberta Metsola inaugurates “When Walls Talk” exhibition at House of European History Cde1st May 2022 EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Suqian Port, China Cde1st May 2022 EPA’s Eye in the Sky: Doha, Qatar Cde1st May 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde29th April 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde27th April 2022 Photo Story: Royal family celebrate King’s Day in The Netherlands Cde27th April 2022 EPA’s Eye In the Sky: Goeree-Overflakkee, the Netherlands. Cde26th April 2022