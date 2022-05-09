This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Photo StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch 9th May 20229th May 20224 Mins Read HomePhoto StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Reading Time: 3 minutes Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook. epa09932617 Smoke rises over Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, 07 May 2022. According to the Interdepartmental Coordinating Headquarters of the Russian Federation for Humanitarian Response, 51 civilians, including 11 children, were evacuated from the Azovstal plant between 05 and 07 May. On 24 February, Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a ‘special military operation’, resulting in fighting and destruction in the country. According to data released by the United Nations High Commission for the Refugees (UNHCR) on 05 May, over 5.7 million refugees have fled Ukraine seeking safety, protection and assistance in neighboring countries. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO GUERRA epa09933519 Irish musician Bono of the band U2 performs in Khreshatyk metro station in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 08 May 2022, to support Ukraine in the conflict with Russia. Western countries have responded with various sets of sanctions against Russian state majority owned companies and interests in a bid to bring an end to the conflict. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February, resulting in fighting and destruction in the country. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK epaselect epa09933495 US First Lady Jill Biden attends a mass at the Slovak-Ukraine border crossing in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, 08 May 2022. Jill Biden is currently on a tour of the region to meet with displaced Ukrainians, NGO workers and volunteers. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK epa08877444 Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney speaks at a news conference following a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Berlin, Germany, 11 December 2020. Ireland will take over Germany’s seat the United Nations Security Council on 01 January 2021. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER epa09934026 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a recording of his speech to the nation, in the Federal Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 08 May 2022. EPA-EFE/Andreas Gora / POOL epa07906922 A man works on the aluminum floating barge that will host solar pannel to be installed on the Lac des Toules, an alpine reservoir lake, in Bourg-Saint-Pierre, Switzerland, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 (issued 09 October 2019) Upon completion the floating solar panel station will consist of 36 floating barges featuring 2’240 square meters of solar cells targeting to deliver 800’000 kilowatt-hour per year, the annual power consumption of approximately 220 homes. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET epa09935346 Russian service members take part in the Victory Day parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, 09 May 2022. Russia marks Victory Day, Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender in World War ll, with the annual parade on 09 May. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV epa09935322 Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) attends a flower-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall after the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, 09 May 2022. Russia marks Victory Day, Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender in World War II, with the annual parade in Moscow’s Red Square on 09 May, after more than two months of attacks on Ukraine. EPA-EFE/ANTON NOVODEREZHKIN / KREMLIN POOL / SPUTNIK MANDATORY CREDIT epa09935523 (L-R) Portugese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola attend the closing event of the Conference on the Future of Europe at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 09 May 2022. 