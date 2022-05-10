Photo Story

This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

epa09935624 The new First Minister for Northern Ireland Michele O?Neill (C) arrives at Stormont buildings with her Sinn Fein party members in Belfast, Northern Ireland, 09 May 2022. Sinn Fein will hold the largest number of seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly after winning the most number of votes in the 05 May elections. EPA-EFE/MARK MARLOW
epa09937488 A handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on 10 May 2022 shows rescuers working at the site of a missile strike in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa, Ukraine, 09 May 2022. According to Ukrainian authorities, one person was killed and at least two others wounded as a result of shelling in Odesa on 09 May evening. A shopping center and three warehouses were hit by shelling, emergency services added. On 24 February, Russian troops invaded Ukrainian territory starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE HANDOUT — BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE — MANDATORY CREDIT: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE — HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

