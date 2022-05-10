This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Photo StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch 10th May 20222 Mins Read HomePhoto StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Reading Time: 2 minutes Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook. epa09935624 The new First Minister for Northern Ireland Michele O?Neill (C) arrives at Stormont buildings with her Sinn Fein party members in Belfast, Northern Ireland, 09 May 2022. Sinn Fein will hold the largest number of seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly after winning the most number of votes in the 05 May elections. EPA-EFE/MARK MARLOW epa09937488 A handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on 10 May 2022 shows rescuers working at the site of a missile strike in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa, Ukraine, 09 May 2022. According to Ukrainian authorities, one person was killed and at least two others wounded as a result of shelling in Odesa on 09 May evening. A shopping center and three warehouses were hit by shelling, emergency services added. On 24 February, Russian troops invaded Ukrainian territory starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE HANDOUT — BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE — MANDATORY CREDIT: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE — HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Photo Story Share FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Once you're here... EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Karkamis, Turkey Cde10th May 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde9th May 2022 Photo Story: Tulip flower exhibition in the city of Asara, Iran Cde8th May 2022 EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Datem del Maranon, Peru Cde8th May 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde6th May 2022 Photo Story: Parliamentary elections in Lebanon get underway Cde6th May 2022 Photo Story: From Hell to Hollywood Photo Exhibition by Nick Ut in Milan Cde6th May 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde5th May 2022 Photo Story: Global Premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ in San Diego, California Cde5th May 2022