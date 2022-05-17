This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Photo StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch 17th May 20222 Mins Read HomePhoto StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Reading Time: 2 minutes Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook. epa09940179 A handout picture made available by Regiment Azov press service shows an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a shelter at the Azovstal Iron and Steel Plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, 10 May 2022 (issued 11 May 2022). The Regiment Azov via their Telegram channel on 10 May 2022 have described the situation of their servicemen as “complete unsanitary conditions, with open wounds bandaged with non-sterile remnants of bandages, without the necessary medication and even food” and demanded evacuation to Ukrainian-controlled territory. On 24 February, Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. According to data released by the UNHCR on 10 May, close to six million Ukrainians have fled their country since 24 February 2022. EPA-EFE/REGIMENT AZOV PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES epa09951838 Bruno Guimaraes (R) of Newcastle celebrates after scoring the 2-0 goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC in Newcastle, Britain, 16 May 2022. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Photo Story Share FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Once you're here... EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Etxauri, SPAIN Cde17th May 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde16th May 2022 Photo Story: The fields of Lellinge, Denmark Cde16th May 2022 Photo Story: Vesak Day in Banda Aceh, Indonesia Cde16th May 2022 Photo Story: Somalia’s new president elected by 327 people Cde16th May 2022 Photo Story: The Super Flower Blood Moon over Skopje Cde16th May 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde15th May 2022 Photo Story: The Alpaufzug in Weissbad, Switzerland Cde15th May 2022 EPA’s Eye In The Sky: ‘PARCUR’ Park, Mexico City, Mexico Cde15th May 2022