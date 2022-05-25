This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Photo StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch 25th May 20222 Mins Read HomePhoto StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Reading Time: 2 minutes Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook. epa09973538 Police and investigators continue to work at the scene of a mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, USA, 24 May 2022. According to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, at least 18 children and two adults were killed in the shooting. The eighteen-year-old gunman was killed by responding officers. EPA-EFE/AARON M. SPRECHER epa09852032 People stand near the monument named as ‘Alley of Angels’ in downtown of Donetsk, Ukraine, 26 March 2022. The Alley of Angels in Donetsk, a memorial for children of Donbas killed during the War in Donbas. In total, during the years of the war in Donbass, 149 children and teenagers became victims of bullets, mines and shells. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY epa09844379 Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Mathias Cormann speaks during the opening session of the IEA Ministerial Meeting at the OECD headquarters, in Paris, France, 23 March 2022. Energy and climate ministers from IEA Member, Association and Accession countries, and other key partners, meet in Paris on 23 and 24 March for the 2022 IEA Ministerial Meeting. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Photo Story Share FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Once you're here... This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde24th May 2022 EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Puerto Lopez Mateos, Baja California, Mexico. Cde24th May 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde23rd May 2022 Photo Story: Tivoli celebrates Golden Jubilee of Margrethe II Cde23rd May 2022 Photo Story: Preparations in London for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations Cde22nd May 2022 EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Banco Pichincha Monumental Stadium, Guayaquil, Ecuador Cde22nd May 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde21st May 2022 Photo Story: Heatwave in Geneva Cde21st May 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde20th May 2022