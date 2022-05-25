This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Photo Story

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa09973538 Police and investigators continue to work at the scene of a mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, USA, 24 May 2022. According to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, at least 18 children and two adults were killed in the shooting. The eighteen-year-old gunman was killed by responding officers. EPA-EFE/AARON M. SPRECHER
epa09852032 People stand near the monument named as ‘Alley of Angels’ in downtown of Donetsk, Ukraine, 26 March 2022. The Alley of Angels in Donetsk, a memorial for children of Donbas killed during the War in Donbas. In total, during the years of the war in Donbass, 149 children and teenagers became victims of bullets, mines and shells. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
epa09844379 Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Mathias Cormann speaks during the opening session of the IEA Ministerial Meeting at the OECD headquarters, in Paris, France, 23 March 2022. Energy and climate ministers from IEA Member, Association and Accession countries, and other key partners, meet in Paris on 23 and 24 March for the 2022 IEA Ministerial Meeting. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

