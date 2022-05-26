Photo StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch 26th May 20221 Min Read HomePhoto StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Reading Time: < 1 minute Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook. epaselect epa09976165 A woman cries as she hugs a child, during a community gathering at the Uvadle County Fairplex, following a mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, USA, 25 May 2022. According to Texas officials, at least 19 children and two adults were killed in the shooting on 24 May. The eighteen-year-old gunman was killed by responding officers. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY epa09975837 Roma’s head coach Jose Mourinho (C-R) celebrates with team members after winning the UEFA Europa Conference League final between AS Roma and Feyenoord Rotterdam at National Arena in Tirana, Albania, 25 May 2022. EPA-EFE/Malton Dibra Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Photo Story Share FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Once you're here... This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde25th May 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde24th May 2022 EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Puerto Lopez Mateos, Baja California, Mexico. Cde24th May 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde23rd May 2022 Photo Story: Tivoli celebrates Golden Jubilee of Margrethe II Cde23rd May 2022 Photo Story: Preparations in London for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations Cde22nd May 2022 EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Banco Pichincha Monumental Stadium, Guayaquil, Ecuador Cde22nd May 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde21st May 2022 Photo Story: Heatwave in Geneva Cde21st May 2022