This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epaselect epa09976165 A woman cries as she hugs a child, during a community gathering at the Uvadle County Fairplex, following a mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, USA, 25 May 2022. According to Texas officials, at least 19 children and two adults were killed in the shooting on 24 May. The eighteen-year-old gunman was killed by responding officers. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY
epa09975837 Roma’s head coach Jose Mourinho (C-R) celebrates with team members after winning the UEFA Europa Conference League final between AS Roma and Feyenoord Rotterdam at National Arena in Tirana, Albania, 25 May 2022. EPA-EFE/Malton Dibra

