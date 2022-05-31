This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Photo StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch 31st May 20221 Min Read HomePhoto StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Reading Time: < 1 minute Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook. epa09942591 Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol during a press conference after his meeting with Polish Climate and Environment Minister Anna Moskwa at the Climate and Environment Ministry in Warsaw, Poland, 12 May 2022. EPA-EFE/RADEK PIETRUSZKA POLAND OUT epaselect epa09987324 School buses carrying Ukrainian refugees drive past a damaged bridge near Kharkiv, Ukraine, 30 May 2022 (issued 31 May 2022). More than one thousand civilians were evacuated from both occupied and frontline territories. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February, starting a conflict that has wrought havoc and triggered a humanitarian crisis. According to data released by the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR on 29 May, over 6.8 million people have fled Ukraine since Russian troops entered the country on 24 February 2022. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Photo Story Share FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Once you're here... EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Legoland Korea, South Korea Cde31st May 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde30th May 2022 Photo Story: New discoveries at Saqqara Necropolis in Giza Cde30th May 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde29th May 2022 Photo Story: Stormy weather over Skopje Cde29th May 2022 Photo Story: Memorial Day celebrations in Miami Beach Cde29th May 2022 EPA’s Eye in the Sky: Hong Kong, China Cde29th May 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde28th May 2022 Photo story: Chelsea in Bloom Cde28th May 2022