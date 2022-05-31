This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Photo Story

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa09942591 Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol during a press conference after his meeting with Polish Climate and Environment Minister Anna Moskwa at the Climate and Environment Ministry in Warsaw, Poland, 12 May 2022. EPA-EFE/RADEK PIETRUSZKA POLAND OUT
epaselect epa09987324 School buses carrying Ukrainian refugees drive past a damaged bridge near Kharkiv, Ukraine, 30 May 2022 (issued 31 May 2022). More than one thousand civilians were evacuated from both occupied and frontline territories. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February, starting a conflict that has wrought havoc and triggered a humanitarian crisis. According to data released by the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR on 29 May, over 6.8 million people have fled Ukraine since Russian troops entered the country on 24 February 2022. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV

