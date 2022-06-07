This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Photo StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch 7th June 20223 Mins Read HomePhoto StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Reading Time: 2 minutes Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook. epaselect epa09999603 A cross on the altar stained with blood inside the St. Francis Catholic church a day after an attack by gunmen on worshippers during a Sunday service mass in Owo, Ondo state, Nigeria, 06 June 2022. According to Ondo state authorities over 50 people were killed and numerous others injured in the attack on the St. Francis Catholic church in Owo town, southwest Nigeria, during Pentecost Sunday mass on 05 June 2022. EPA-EFE/STRINGER epa09999059 Ukrainian servicemen operate a M777 howitzer at a frontline in the Donetsk area, Ukraine, 06 June 2022 amid heavy battles in the region. On 24 February, Russian troops had entered Ukraine causing fighting and destruction in the country and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/STR epa09998975 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a bilateral meeting with Estonia’s prime minister Kaja Kallas, in London, Britain, 06 June 2022. EPA-EFE/JASON ALDEN / POOL epa09524792 A woman gives a farewell hug to her son before he boards a flight at Adolfo Suarez-Madrid Barajas airport in Madrid, Spain, on the first day she is allowed to wait inside, 15 October 2021. People are finally allowed to accompany their relatives inside the airport terminals in Spain for the first time since their entrance was banned a year and three months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo epa09999171 A local dog lies near the place where a local woman, was reportedly killed on the threshold of her home during shelling in the village of Mala Rogan near Kharkiv, Ukraine, 06 June 2022. The woman had been buried in the garden of her home during the Russian occupation of the area and is now supposed to be laid to rest at a cemetery. On 24 February Russian troops invaded Ukrainian territory starting a conflict that provoked fighting and destruction and a humanitarian crisis ever since. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV epa09976380 Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) gives explanations on the Pegasus program espionage case against Catalonian pro-independece leaders, members of the Government and Prime Minister during the plenary session of the Lower Chamber of Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, 26 May 2022. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO ALVARADO Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Photo Story Share FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Once you're here... EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Majaland Warsaw, POLAND Cde7th June 2022 EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Debrecen, Hungary Cde5th June 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde4th June 2022 Photo Story: Heart-warming meeting for Pope Francis at the Vatican Cde4th June 2022 Photo Story: Al Gaffal Dhow race in Dubai Cde4th June 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde3rd June 2022 Photo Story: Sculpture The Mother placed outside Oslo Munch Museum. Cde3rd June 2022 Photo Story: USS Kearsarge arrives in Stockholm Cde3rd June 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde2nd June 2022