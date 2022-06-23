This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Reading Time: 2 minutes



Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

epaselect epa10028934 Afghans warm themselves round a fire outside their home destroyed after an earthquake in Gayan village in Paktia province, Afghanistan, 23 June 2022. More than 1,000 people were killed and over 1,500 others injured after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit eastern Afghanistan before dawn on 22 June, Afghanistan’s state-run Bakhtar News Agency reported. The quake was the deadliest in Afghanistan in two decades and officials said the death toll could rise. EPA-EFE/STRINGER epa10029568 Montenegro’s President Milo Dukanovic (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (R) arrive for a family photo following an EU-Western Balkans leaders’ meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 23 June 2022. The progress on EU integration and the challenges which the Western Balkans countries face in connection to the Russian invasion of Ukraine are topping the agenda when EU and Western Balkan leaders meet prior a European Council meeting. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ epa10028637 A residential building that was damaged during the Russian attack, in Hostomel, the town northwest of the capital city of Kyiv, Ukraine, 22 June 2022. Hostomel, as well as other towns and villages in the northern part of the Kyiv region, became battlefields, heavily shelled, causing death and damage when Russian troops tried to reach the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in February and March 2022. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting the war that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY epa10028696 A young boy stands on a destroyed Russian military vehicle near Irpin, the Kyiv region, Ukraine, 22 June 2022. The Ukrainian town of Irpin as well as other towns and villages in the northern part of the Kyiv region, became battlefield sites when the Russian army attacked the Kyiv region in an attempt to reach Ukraine’s capital. At the end of March, when the town was taken back by the Ukrainian army, the mayor of Irpin announced that around 300 civilians and 50 Ukrainian servicemen were killed in Irpin during the Russian attacks. On 24 February Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY