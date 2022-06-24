This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Reading Time: 2 minutes



epaselect epa10029915 European Council President Charles Michel (L) and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez talk prior the start of an EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, 23 June 2022. The latest developments concerning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the membership applications from Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia, and economic issues are topping the agenda when EU member states leaders meet for a European Council meeting on 23 and 24 June 2022. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET epa10030526 (L-R) French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives a press conference on Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia EU accession during an EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, 23 June 2022. European Council decided on EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova, and recognized he European perspective of Georgia, announced President of the Council Charles Michel on 23 June. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET epaselect epa10028881 People affected by earthquake wait for relief in Gayan village in Paktia province, Afghanistan, 23 June 2022. More than 1,000 people were killed and over 1,500 others injured after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit eastern Afghanistan before dawn on 22 June, Afghanistan’s state-run Bakhtar News Agency reported. According to authorities the death toll is likely to rise. EPA-EFE/STRINGER epaselect epa10026520 A Ukrainian serviceman shoots at a position in the city of Severodonetsk of Luhansk area, Ukraine 19 June 2022 (issued 21 June 2022). The city of Severodonetsk and its surroundings witnessed heavy fighting for the last days. Ukrainian troops control a part of city include the Azot plant where 568 people, including 38 children, remain in the bomb shelters, the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration Serhiy Haidai said on June 21. On 24 February Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK