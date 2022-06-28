This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch 28th June 2022323 Mins Read HomeNewsPhoto StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Reading Time: 2 minutes Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook. epa10037594 Firefighters clean the rubble of the destroyed Amstor shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, Ukraine, 27 June 2022. At least eleven bodies were found dead at the scene, the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine said in a Telegram post, and at least 58 injured following Russian airstrikes on the crowded shopping mall. The one-story building of a shopping center was hit by Russian rockets in the afternoon. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK epa10038164 France’s President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference at Elmau Castle in Kruen, Germany, 28 June 2022. Germany is hosting the G7 summit at Elmau Castle near Garmisch-Partenkirchen from 26 to 28 June 2022. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK epa10037744 Firefighters clean the rubble of the destroyed Amstor shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, Ukraine, 28 June 2022. At least eighteen bodies were found dead at the scene, the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine said in a Telegram post, and at least 58 injured following Russian airstrikes on the crowded shopping mall. The one-story building of a shopping center was hit by Russian rockets on 27 June in the afternoon. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK epa09977163 A customer shops for chicken meat at Sainsbury’s supermarket in London, Britain, 26 May 2022. Britains Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak set out plans to combat rising energy and cost of living prices, the support package includes a plan that every household in Britain to get energy bill discount of 400 British pound sterling and introduction of windfall tax on oil and gas firms. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN epa10038182 Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (L), and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (R), visit IFEMA fairground facilities ahead of the NATO Summit in Madrid, Spain, 28 June 2022. Heads of State and Government from NATO’s member countries and key partners are gathering in Madrid to discuss important issues facing the Alliance and endorse NATO’s new Strategic Concept, the Organization said. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ epa10037970 (L-R) Aguila Saleh Issa, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Libya, Stephanie Williams, United Nations Special Adviser on Libya and Khalid al-Mishri, Chairman of the High Council of State of Libya, attend the High-level Meeting on Libya Constitutional Track at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 28 June 2022. EPA-EFE/DENIS BALIBOUSE / POOL Photo Story Share FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Once you're here... EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Santiago, Chile Cde28th June 2022 Photo Story – Air Show in Romania Cde27th June 2022 Photo Story – Over US$ 600 million drug destruction in Myanmar Cde27th June 2022 Photo Story – 20 years since Israeli construction of the Separation Barrier Cde27th June 2022 Photo Story – Multiple Exposure – One Image – FINA Aquatics World Championships Cde27th June 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde26th June 2022 Photo Story: Norway in mourning after fatal Oslo shooting Cde26th June 2022 EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Seoul, South Korea Cde26th June 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde25th June 2022