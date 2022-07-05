This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch 5th July 2022553 Mins Read HomeNewsPhoto StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Reading Time: 3 minutes Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook. epa10052713 Children are seen on kayaks in floodwaters which have inundated the town of Yarramalong on the Central Coast, north of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 05 July 2022. New South Wales residents are bracing for more heavy rain and flooding as dangerous downpours continue throughout the day. EPA-EFE/JEREMY PIPER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUTepaselect epa10052312 Chairs and bycycles lie abandoned after people fled the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 04 July 2022. A gunman opened fire as people gathered to watch a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURYepa10052337 Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 04 July 2022. A gunman opened fire as people gathered to watch a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURYepaselect epa10026524 A Ukrainian serviceman inspects situation through a hole of splinter at a position in the city of Severodonetsk of Luhansk area, Ukraine 19 June 2022 (issued 21 June 2022). The city of Severodonetsk and its surroundings witnessed heavy fighting for the last days. Ukrainian troops control a part of city include the Azot plant where 568 people, including 38 children, remain in the bomb shelters, the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration Serhiy Haidai said on June 21. On 24 February Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAKepa09912273 Members of Spain’s Guardia Civil are about to break into a house in a search operation in Los Barrios town, Cadiz province, Andalucia region, southern Spain, 27 April 2022. The search is part of a major operation against drug trafficking in the Strait of Gibraltar. Some 20 people have been arrested so far and several tons of hashish have been seized. Searches have also taken place in the Spanish town of Campo de Gibraltar and in Ceuta city. EPA-EFE/A. CARRASCO RAGELepa10029942 Men lower the coffin of the Ukrainian serviceman Oleksandr Adamovych, who was killed fighting near Toretsk town in the Donetsk region, during the funeral ceremony at a cemetery, in Boyarka, the Kyiv region, Ukraine, 23 June 2022. On 24 February Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY Photo Story Share FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Once you're here... Photo Story: Sotheby’s Preview of Full Dinosaur Skeleton Auction Cde6th July 2022 EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Szczecin Lagoon, Poland Cde5th July 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde4th July 2022 Photo Story: Ship stranded off the cliffs in south of Sydney, Australia Cde4th July 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde3rd July 2022 Photo Story: ‘War Drawn with a Crayon’ exhibition in Szczecin, Poland Cde3rd July 2022 Photo Story: Lavender harvest in Bulgaria Cde3rd July 2022 EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Encantado, Brazil Cde3rd July 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde2nd July 2022